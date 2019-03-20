Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC) Position Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 86.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.40% of Teladoc Health worth $48,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,378 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 665.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Teladoc Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.84.

TDOC opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Teladoc Health Inc has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $89.05.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $295,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,849.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Bucaria sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,412. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services worldwide. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

