Teekay (TK) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Teekay (NYSE:TK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Shares of NYSE TK opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.42. Teekay has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 179,192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 51.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 294,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teekay by 25.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 144,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects.
See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.