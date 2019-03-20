Teekay (TK) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Teekay (NYSE:TK) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Teekay alerts:

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.42. Teekay has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teekay will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teekay by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 179,192 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,174,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Teekay by 51.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 294,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Teekay by 25.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 144,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. 23.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.