TCF Financial Co. (TCF) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,336 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,712,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,121,000 after buying an additional 298,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in TCF Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,712,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,121,000 after buying an additional 298,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,061,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,558,000 after buying an additional 324,237 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in TCF Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,869,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,417,000 after buying an additional 28,788 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TCF Financial by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,903,000 after buying an additional 343,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TCF Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.25.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.87 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

