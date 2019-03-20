TC Pipelines, LP (TCP) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital LLC

Green Square Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,910 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in TC Pipelines were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Pipelines during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TC Pipelines, LP has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.76.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TC Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Wolfe Research lowered TC Pipelines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of TC Pipelines in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.4 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

