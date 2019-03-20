Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TARO) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $115.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $2.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Taro Pharmaceutical Industries an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th.

Shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $107.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.52. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.45. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 46.55% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.70 million. Research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $20,825,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

