Tara Devlin Sells 10,000 Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE) Stock

Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hamilton Lane Inc has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $54.59.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.27 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 66.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,739,000 after acquiring an additional 163,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 18.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,446,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,052,000 after acquiring an additional 228,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,264,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,780,000 after acquiring an additional 165,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,706,000 after acquiring an additional 98,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

