Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.75

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 28549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $124.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.44 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 20,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 523,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 182,556 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 59,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 43,710 shares during the last quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.75” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/tanger-factory-outlet-centers-skt-hits-new-1-year-low-at-19-75.html.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.