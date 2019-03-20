TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (TLC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TLC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.33.

NASDAQ TLC opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.19. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $11.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 109,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

