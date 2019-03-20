Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,768 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tableau Software were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DATA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tableau Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tableau Software by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the software company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tableau Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Bosworth sold 324 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $43,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,044.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $11,412,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,837,129.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 752,046 shares of company stock worth $91,574,008. Corporate insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

DATA stock opened at $133.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 1.26. Tableau Software Inc has a one year low of $77.32 and a one year high of $134.97.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.62 million. Tableau Software had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Tableau Software to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Tableau Software in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Tableau Software from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tableau Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

