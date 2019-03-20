T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Stake Lessened by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 54.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 18.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 37.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $156,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $3,040,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,598,516.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,478 shares of company stock worth $3,891,431 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.49. 377,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,126. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.44. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $74.06.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

