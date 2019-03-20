SYSCO (SYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $74.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sysco’s shares have gained and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company has been benefitting from strength of its U.S. Foodservice operations, wherein local case volumes have been rising for 19 straight quarters now, with rising restaurant sales remaining a major driver. Apart from this, we also commend Sysco’s focus on its key growth strategies for 2020, which include enhancing consumers’ experience; optimizing business; stimulating power of its people and achieving operational efficacy. These upsides, along with focus on buyouts and cost-containment efforts should provide the company cushion against rising cost woes and a mixed international unit performance. Well, during the second quarter of fiscal 2019, operating expenses in the U.S. Foodservice unit escalated 4.7% on account of increased supply-chain costs across warehouse and transportation. Also, adverse currency translations is a worry.”

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital set a $75.00 target price on SYSCO and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut SYSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a sell rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE SYY opened at $66.18 on Tuesday. SYSCO has a one year low of $58.12 and a one year high of $75.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. SYSCO had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 49.68%.

In other news, insider Russell T. Libby sold 60,156 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $3,813,890.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 789,477 shares of company stock worth $52,157,382. Insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in SYSCO by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SYSCO (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.