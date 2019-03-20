Syneos Health (SYNH) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.62-4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.03-3.23 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.70.

SYNH opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Syneos Health had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $431,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

