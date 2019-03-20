Syneos Health (SYNH) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-3.23 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.62-4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion.Syneos Health also updated its FY19 guidance to $3.03-3.23 EPS.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.70.
SYNH opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41.
In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 8,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $431,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
About Syneos Health
Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.
Read More: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.