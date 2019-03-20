Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,623,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,141 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 403,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 215,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 362,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,270,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $33.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Henry F. Greig sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 3,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/synchrony-financial-syf-shares-sold-by-her-majesty-the-queen-in-right-of-the-province-of-alberta-as-represented-by-alberta-investment-management-corp.html.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.