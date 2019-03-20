SWIRE PAC LTD/S (SWRAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SWIRE PAC LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED is one of Hong Kong’s leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial. The company’s operations are predominantly based in the Greater China region, where the Swire group has been established for over 130 years. Swire Pacific seeks to foster long-term, sustainable growth through active participation in management, underpinned by a strong financial base. “

Get SWIRE PAC LTD/S alerts:

SWRAY stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. SWIRE PAC LTD/S has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, other Asian countries, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SWIRE PAC LTD/S (SWRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SWIRE PAC LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWIRE PAC LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.