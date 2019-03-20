SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (SWTUY) versus RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (RANJY) Financial Analysis

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWEDISH ORPHAN/S $763.19 million 8.43 $134.73 million $0.50 47.22 RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR $26.29 billion 0.38 $713.67 million $2.32 11.61

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SWEDISH ORPHAN/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 25.75% 29.63% 18.74% RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR 2.85% 20.14% 8.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SWEDISH ORPHAN/S does not pay a dividend. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWEDISH ORPHAN/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S beats RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B. It also provides Orfadin for the treatment of hereditary tyrosinaemia type 1; and Kineret for the treatment of auto inflammatory condition, as well as Xiapex to treat Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease. In addition, the company manufactures drug substance for ReFacto AF; and develops BIVV001 and BIVV002 for the treatment of hemophilia. It operates in Sweden, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia, North America, other European countries, and internationally. The company has an agreement with Bioverativ for the development and commercialization of Elocta and Alprolix, as well as XTEN-programs. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

About RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms. The company serves clients primarily in the fast moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, logistics, administrative, and professionals segments. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad NV in April 2018. Randstad NV was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

