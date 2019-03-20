SVMK (SVMK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.64.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVMK news, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $36,647.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $95,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,236,682 shares of company stock valued at $155,451,011 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at $106,755,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,572,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,369,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,996,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

