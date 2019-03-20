Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 33,950 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,950 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,776,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,776,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,958,000 after purchasing an additional 56,252 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,756,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HT. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $16.75 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “mkt perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.76. 201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $697.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

In other news, insider Neil H. Shah bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.84 per share, with a total value of $50,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 326,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,503.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,139.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,730 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

