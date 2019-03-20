Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Dana Inc (DAN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 117.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,814,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after buying an additional 1,520,977 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $19,414,000. Precision Path Capital LP lifted its holdings in Dana by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Precision Path Capital LP now owns 1,370,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Dana during the 3rd quarter worth $13,826,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Dana by 1,263.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 784,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 726,515 shares in the last quarter. 94.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Dana Inc has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.88.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Dana had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dana Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Dana in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Dana from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

