Susan Searle Sells 50,000 Shares of Mercia Technologies PLC (MERC) Stock

Mercia Technologies PLC (LON:MERC) insider Susan Searle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total transaction of £18,500 ($24,173.53).

Susan Searle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Susan Searle bought 50,000 shares of Mercia Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,826.87).

Shares of LON MERC opened at GBX 37.90 ($0.50) on Wednesday. Mercia Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 40.99 ($0.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $114.95 million and a PE ratio of 54.14.

Mercia Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

