SureRemit Price Hits $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One SureRemit token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $4,287.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SureRemit

SureRemit’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

SureRemit Token Trading

SureRemit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

