Suntrust Banks Inc. Trims Stake in BP plc (BP)

Suntrust Banks Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 61,914 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $18,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in BP by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,411,000 after acquiring an additional 881,094 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in BP by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 1,458 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in BP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970,833. BP plc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. BP’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.74.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

