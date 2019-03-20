Suntrust Banks Inc. Decreases Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Suntrust Banks Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,407 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $23,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Consulta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,238,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4,597.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,691 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,653,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,560,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,347,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,202,961 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.65 per share, with a total value of $59,727,013.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 3,563,723 shares of company stock valued at $176,281,477 and sold 130,436 shares valued at $6,602,036. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $49.91. The company had a trading volume of 124,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.08. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $61.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

