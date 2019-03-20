SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,400 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of SunOpta worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STKL. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 24,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 93,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STKL opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. SunOpta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $312.93 million, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STKL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Gough acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Dean Hollis acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 230,035 shares in the company, valued at $616,493.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 253,202 shares of company stock valued at $728,663 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, and Ethiopia. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

