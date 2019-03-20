SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) vs. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (MONOY) Financial Analysis

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 0 5 1 3.17 MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 232.10%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S N/A N/A N/A MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR 9.26% 36.65% 20.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $66.61 million N/A N/A N/A N/A MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR $788.06 million 6.89 $75.48 million $0.31 69.90

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Dividends

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S does not pay a dividend. MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR beats SUNDANCE ENERGY/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The company's exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

About MONOTARO CO LTD/ADR

MonotaRO Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, imports and sells MRO products in Japan and internationally. It offers products in various categories, such as safety and health protection equipment/signs, logistics/packing goods, office tapes and cleaning supplies, cutting tools/abrasive materials, measurement/surveying equipment, work tools/electric/pneumatic tools, spray oil grease/ adhesion repair/welding supplies, pneumatic equipment/hydraulic equipment/hoses, and bearings/machine parts/casters. The company also provides electrical materials/control equipment/solder ESD protection equipment; building hardware, building materials, and painting interior goods; air conditioning electrical installation/pump/piping, water circulation equipment; screws, bolts, nails, and materials; automotive/truck equipment; bike and bicycle accessories; scientific research and development articles; kitchen equipment; agricultural materials and garden products; and medical/nursing care products. It serves manufacturing, automobile maintenance, and construction industries. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co., Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co., Ltd. in 2006. MonotaRO Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

