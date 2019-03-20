Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is a biopharmaceutical company which develops, acquires and commercializes product candidates that target rare diseases. Its product candidate consists of COR-003, is a cortisol inhibitor, for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome, COR-004 and COR-005 to treat acromegaly, BP-2001, the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trial. Strongbridge Biopharma PLC is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania. “

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

SBBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Strongbridge Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 target price on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $15.00 target price on Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.43.

SBBP stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $294.08 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.22.

In other Strongbridge Biopharma news, major shareholder Associates L.L.C. Cdk purchased 49,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,094.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 594,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 72,920 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,179,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after acquiring an additional 505,014 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.