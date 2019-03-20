Streamr DATAcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $899,604.00 (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Streamr DATAcoin has a market capitalization of $14.01 million and approximately $899,604.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00376040 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024888 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.01645388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00231085 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Token Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, Coinone, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, BitForex, Binance, IDEX, DragonEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

