Strategy Asset Managers LLC Cuts Position in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.29. 138,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,340. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

