StoneCo (STNE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $40.59, but opened at $40.97. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. StoneCo shares last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 52050 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.60 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foxhaven Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,360,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $16,539,000. Apoletto Ltd bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $12,727,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $12,154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth about $11,810,000. 32.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 119.96.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors.

