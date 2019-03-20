Stone Run Capital LLC Sells 700 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Stone Run Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances makes up 3.3% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.80. 3,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,908. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $122.11 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 4,300 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.87 per share, for a total transaction of $579,941.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,730,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,095,423.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 923,610 shares of company stock valued at $120,992,534. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

