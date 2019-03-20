Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,733 Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of National General worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of National General by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of National General by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National General by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National General by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 120,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of National General by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National General alerts:

In other National General news, CEO Barry Karfunkel acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $162,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,511.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Karfunkel acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,568.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 28,148 shares of company stock worth $652,840 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National General stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,672. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.72. National General Holdings Corp has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $28.89.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). National General had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 15.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of National General in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on National General from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National General in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. National General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/stone-ridge-asset-management-llc-purchases-13733-shares-of-national-general-holdings-corp-nghc.html.

National General Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.