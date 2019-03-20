Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 137.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 167,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 177,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $35.02. The stock had a trading volume of 17,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,139. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.91 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.66%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

