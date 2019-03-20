Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,896 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.89. The company had a trading volume of 68,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 157.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 157,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $9,357,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, February 15th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

