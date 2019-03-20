Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 163.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,896 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $8,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VPL traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.65. 1,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,057. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $74.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Stifel Financial Corp Buys 85,896 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/stifel-financial-corp-buys-85896-shares-of-vanguard-ftse-pacific-etf-vpl.html.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.