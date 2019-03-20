Sterling Construction (STRL) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Sterling Construction from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.38 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $255.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Construction will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Sterling Construction by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,349 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sterling Construction by 27.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

