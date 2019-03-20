Sterling Bancorp (STL) Position Cut by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,291 shares during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp comprises 0.4% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STL. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 559.8% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 1,565.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,482,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,484 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STL stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $265.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 1st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.00%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director James J. Landy sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $1,064,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

