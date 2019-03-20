Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Holdings Reduced by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,497 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Stericycle worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 1,253.7% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stericycle from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Stericycle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $71.43.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

