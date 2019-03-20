Stepan (SCL) VP Scott R. Behrens Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $179,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SCL stock opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.29. Stepan has a 12-month low of $68.09 and a 12-month high of $95.32.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $466.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,976,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,267,000 after purchasing an additional 81,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stepan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Stepan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,227,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,876 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stepan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,800,000. Institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stepan in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

