Steneum Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (STN)

Steneum Coin (CURRENCY:STN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last week, Steneum Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Steneum Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. Steneum Coin has a total market capitalization of $10,726.00 and $0.00 worth of Steneum Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.01492424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00001478 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001667 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00037453 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Steneum Coin Profile

Steneum Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Steneum Coin’s total supply is 6,081,623 coins and its circulating supply is 2,926,779 coins. Steneum Coin’s official Twitter account is @steneumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steneum Coin is www.steneum.com

Steneum Coin Coin Trading

Steneum Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steneum Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steneum Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steneum Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

