Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 156,008 Shares of Masco Corp (MAS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 156,008 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Masco worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,729,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,319,000 after buying an additional 3,573,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at $337,123,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Masco by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,717,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,180,000 after buying an additional 816,091 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Masco by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,736,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,487,000 after buying an additional 1,871,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Masco by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,293,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,547,000 after buying an additional 2,049,065 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAS traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $38.61. 18,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 520.34%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 23,161 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $927,134.83. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,876,625.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $1,476,650.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,937.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,940 shares of company stock worth $11,890,269 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Masco to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.69 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.90.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

