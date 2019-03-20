Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 974,363 Gentex Co. (GNTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 974,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,692,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.37% of Gentex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 728.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Gentex stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 23,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,046. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Gentex had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $453.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

In other Gentex news, insider Neil Boehm sold 2,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $55,922.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,332.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,686 shares of company stock worth $751,263. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. BidaskClub raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

