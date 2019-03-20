Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 1,983 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 340.9% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,306,554 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,590,507,000 after buying an additional 15,701,069 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8,562.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,498,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434,773 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,769,668 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,415,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,509 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,972,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $346,418,000 after purchasing an additional 855,469 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,168,414 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $189,119,000 after purchasing an additional 732,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy exploration company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.10). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $291,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,795,863.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ezra Y. Yacob sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $235,862.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,528.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,834 shares of company stock valued at $640,668. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $124.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $106.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.68.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

