Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Spero Therapeutics Inc. is a multi-asset, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant bacterial infections. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.80.

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.96. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.84 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 1,050.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,383,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 799,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 284.8% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 540,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 264.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 455,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 330,580 shares during the period. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

