Spectrum Price Up 31.2% This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $119,783.00 and $38,346.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.52 or 0.01492732 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00017925 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00001477 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,035,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

