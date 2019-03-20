Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (SPB) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,734 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Spectrum Brands worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $103.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Spectrum Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

SPB opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $103.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.60). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware, Stanley, and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

