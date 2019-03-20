Spectiv Market Capitalization Tops $410,984.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $410,984.00 and approximately $407.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007882 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00376040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024895 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.71 or 0.01645648 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00228431 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv launched on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 289,761,550 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

