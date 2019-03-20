SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.
Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $27.60.
