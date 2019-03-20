SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $27.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/spdr-ssga-multi-asset-real-return-etf-rly-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-04.html.

See Also: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.