SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $13,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $258.88 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $216.97 and a 12-month high of $269.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5446 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

