SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (EBND) Short Interest Update

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 159,085 shares, a drop of 69.7% from the February 15th total of 524,254 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,020 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

EBND opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $30.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 589,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

