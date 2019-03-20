South32 Ltd (S32) Receives GBX 223 Average PT from Brokerages

South32 Ltd (LON:S32) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 223 ($2.91).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on S32 shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price target (up previously from GBX 210 ($2.74)) on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, February 25th.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 203.40 ($2.66) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 171.30 ($2.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 236 ($3.08). The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.06. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.