Soter Capital, Llc Purchases 5,000 Shares of Key Energy Services Inc (KEG) Stock

Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) major shareholder Soter Capital, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Soter Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, Soter Capital, Llc acquired 128,113 shares of Key Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $509,889.74.

On Monday, March 4th, Soter Capital, Llc bought 22,347 shares of Key Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $63,912.42.

On Tuesday, February 26th, Soter Capital, Llc bought 253,519 shares of Key Energy Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $529,854.71.

NYSE KEG opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.95. Key Energy Services Inc has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $18.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Key Energy Services by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Key Energy Services by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 91,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,463 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Key Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Key Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Key Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Key Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $3.00 target price on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Simmons reduced their target price on shares of Key Energy Services from $45.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $9.00 target price on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Key Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. The company's U.S. Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

